Residents rejoice as Sheffield couple's dream Caribbean wedding back on
Residents have welcomed news that a Sheffield couple whose wedding day abroad was put at risk after the Thomas Cook collapse is now back on.
Lindsay Coupe and Lee Bramhall, from Beighton, arrived at Manchester Airport with 41 other members of their wedding party on Monday morning to discover travel company Thomas Cook had gone bust.
Read More
Their flights to Jamaica were cancelled – leaving the group of family and friends facing the prospect of paying another £1,000 each for new flights to the Caribbean island.
They paid for their trip through independent travel agency Hayes Travel, which had booked Thomas Cook flights and a Sandalls hotel in Montego Bay for the party.
The group was told their hotel booking was safe – but new flights were needed.
It is understood Hayes Travel has now helped with the cost of replacement flights.
In addition, Sandalls allowed the party to start their booking from when their new flights take off, meaning their holiday will not be cut short.
A number of Star readers have now taken to Facebook to welcome the news that their dream wedding is now thankfully back on.
Debbie Stevens posted: “So pleased for you all, have a fabulous time.”
Angela Goodwin added: “So pleased for you all Liz Coupe and family.”
Jane Campbell said: “We are so pleased for you Lee and Linsdey, have a fabulous time.”
Jenna Connor described it as “brilliant news” and hopes they “have a lovely wedding.”
Karrina Thomas described it as “great news.”
Lindsay, aged 37, previously said she was “absolutely gutted” and added: “You spend all that time planning and looking forward to your wedding day. I just can’t believe this has happened.”
But she also pledged to ‘get to Jamaica by hook or by crook.’
A huge repatriation operation is currently under way to help 150,000 Thomas Cook customers stranded abroad to get back home.
The Civil Aviation Authority said it has so far flown a total of 61,000 customers back to the UK.