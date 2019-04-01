Residents in part of Sheffield are outraged at the amount of rubbish dumped on a city street over the weekend.

Discarded sofas, mattresses, furniture and bags of rubbish have been dumped on Earl Marshal Road, Fir Vale.

The fly-tipped waste covers a large section of pavement outside a number of homes and is directly opposite Westbourne House Nursing Home.

Concerned residents are calling for action, with fly-tipping and general rubbish on the streets of Fir Vale and Page Hall regularly reported to Sheffield Council.

One man who spotted the waste while visiting his mum in the nursing home said: “Even driving past it makes you heave your guts up - 40-50 yards of it.

“Where does it all come from? Why does no one ever see anything?

“We have been promised, promised again and promised some more that things will improve round here. That is horrendous by anyone’s stretch of imagination, but the council will come, clear it up and brush it under the carpet instead of investigating and bringing the culprits to justice like they do every other day.

“The city council wants how much extra per cent in council tax to pay to live amongst filth like that? They ought to be paying us.”

Over the years, residents have taken pictures of waste, rubbish and litter dumped on the streets of Fir Vale and Page Hall to highlight their plight.

They have also complained of problems with rats.

Sheffield Council has been contacted for a statement on the issue.