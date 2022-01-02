Residents on Rainbow Avenue, Hackenthorpe, placed stones along the grass because motorists leaving cars on the grass had turned the grass into mudbaths.

Now Sheffield Council has issued letters ordering them to be moved – prompting a call for the authority itself to act to stop the grass being churned up.

Simon Dell has been told to remove stones placed on grass verges to stop cars churning them into mud

Resident Simon Dell has looked after the verge outside his home for 20 years, but received a letter telling him to move stones which have been in place over 10 years.

He said: “The stones came from my garden and were placed there and painted white after we got tired of having to walk on mud covered foot paths.

“Prior to that I always tried to keep the verge grass green. I have a bit of pride in my street and would love it to look clean and green.

“Many others up and down the street have done the same to try and combat the grass verge parking that not only makes the street look dirty but also obstructs the footpath.

He said where there are no stones, the verges looked dirty with mud and water, worsening over the colder months.

He was unaware of any problem until he received the letter. He has now moved them rather than face a bill from the council.

He added: “I have moved them for now and will be asking the council if they could install some anti-verge parking measures for me or take action on the cars that park and churn up the verges.”

The letter from the council’s Streets Ahead said: “It has been brought to our attention that stones have been placed on the verge outside (Mr Dell’s address).

"This is a contravention to section 149 of the Highways Act 1980, and once reported the local authority has a legal duty to remove these stones. Please arrange for the stones to be removed from the verge with immediate effect. and note that if we are required to remove the stones, you may incur any associated costs.

"We sympathise with residents in their attempts to prevent verge over-run, however the stones present an obstruction and therefore a hazard.”