Residents launch campaign to stop plans for a new Lidl in South Yorkshire

More than 70 residents have signed a petition opposing plans for a new Lidl in Hoyland, citing traffic and wildlife concerns.

The discount retailer say they will resubmit plans for a new store on Sheffield Road, after withdrawing their original scheme in December.

The plans were due to be decided by Barnsley Council’s planning board on December 20, but Lidl withdrew the application, ready to resubmit a new one this year.

Residents living on and around Regent Court overlooking the site say they are worried about extra traffic and the proximity of a new supermarket to their homes – and say they feel Hoyland has had more than its fair share of development.

Andrew Burgin, who lives on Regent Court, told the local democracy reporting service: “A lot of people around here are very unhappy because there’s not many green spaces left. We’ve had the biggest Hermes in Europe built on our doorstep.

“It’s coming off a road that’s very busy at the minute and the entrance is not the best entrance.”

Sharon Townsend, who launched the petition, likened living in Hoyland to “living on a motorway” due to the volume of traffic passing through, especially at peak times.

Ms Townsend added that the site is the “last bit of green space” in the area, following a number of warehouse developments in Hoyland.

“It’s a nice, peaceful place to walk, we don’t want to be breathing in pollution. It’s just bonkers.

“It’s the totally wrong place. it’s totally inconsiderate for locals and won’t benefit residents.

“We don’t want it, please listen to us.”

Fellow resident Lisa Rodgers added that the village is “snarled” if there is an accident on the M1, and worries that another supermarket may add to the congestion.

“Hoyland used to be a little village, which is now surrounded by development.

“I’m so disheartened, I don’t want to read new planning applications.

“I’ve seen hares, squirrels and hedgehogs on that field.”

Councillor Chris Lamb, who represents the Rockingham ward, said he sympathised with residents, and although he does not object to a Lidl in Hoyland, has concerns about the potential effects on those living close by.

Coun Lamb said that he and the late Councillor Jim Andrews objected to the original plans as ward councillors because of concerns over highway safety, the effect on residents nearby with light and noise pollution.

“Further down Sheffield Road where we’ve got the Aldi, that in turn will cause congestion on Sheffield road, the roundabout and the Cross Keys,” added Coun Lamb.

“The whole point of putting in the the new link road, Olympus Way, was to relieve the pressure of traffic from the Highland common area, and there’s a significant risk of that all this is going to do is serve to reverse the good work that that road has achieved.

“I think a lot of people in the Hoyland, Hoyland Common and Birdwell areas would like to see a Lidl, because it gives them another choice in terms of a budget or discount food store.

“But it’s got to be right for that road and the residents that live at the back of that.

“If they can if they can achieve that, I wouldn’t have any objections.”

Councillor Robert Frost, Cabinet spokesperson for Regeneration and Culture, said: “We recognise and understand the concern of local residents regarding this application.

“Lidl can submit a further planning application, which we will assess on its merits. As part of our analysis, we will consult with residents and make sure any comments received are fully considered as part of the planning process.

“The original application was recommended for refusal, so the onus will be on Lidl to address the reasons for refusal – one of which was the likely impact on neighbouring residents.”

A spokesperson for Lidl previously told the local democracy reporting service that they are “committed” to bringing a new store to Hoyland, adding that it would “greately benefit the community” by providing affordable produce, jobs for residents and “significant investment” for Hoyland.

