Residents express surprise after Oasis star Liam Gallagher drops into Peak District chippy also visited by Tom Cruise

Residents have expressed their surprise after former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher dropped into a chippy in the Peak District.

By Lee Peace
Published 15th May 2023, 13:29 BST
Updated 15th May 2023, 13:29 BST

The rock n’ roll star paid a visit to a small Derbyshire village fish and chip shop while vacationing in the area.

Regulars at Toll Bar Fish and Chips in Stoney Middleton, were joined by the rock n’ roll star last Saturday (May 6) as he popped in for his supper.

He is understood to have been staying in a nearby holiday cottage and is said to have ordered classic fish and chips, along with an assortment of other favourites including beef and onion pies, fish cakes and curry sauce.

Liam Gallagher has visited Toll Bar Fish and Chips in the village of Stoney Middleton in Derbyshire.Liam Gallagher has visited Toll Bar Fish and Chips in the village of Stoney Middleton in Derbyshire.
Liam Gallagher has visited Toll Bar Fish and Chips in the village of Stoney Middleton in Derbyshire.

The 50-year-old singer even treated locals who were also at the takeaway to some snaps. As well as customers, the singer also posed alongside some of the staff who had helped prepare his supper.

Since news of the visit came to light a number of people took to Facebook to express their surprise, with many including Oasis song titles in their posts.

Si Boswell asked: “Did he have a roll with it.”

Sarah Oakton added: "Brill! First Tom Cruise passing by and now Liam.”

Chris Hunt posted: “Definitely maybe the best fish and chips in the area.”

Liam is not the first big name to have stopped by this particular chippy either. The local spot also boasts visits from Hollywood A-lister Tom Cruise and Jarvis Cocker, frontman of 90s Brit-pop group Pulp.

