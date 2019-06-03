Residents deliver verdict on plans for huge apartment block in Sheffield city centre
Plans for a huge new apartment block in Sheffield city centre has got Star readers talking.
The vacant plot near Devonshire Green, which used to be the site of the Kangaroo Works tool factory and is currently used as a car park, would be transformed into a £50 million housing complex with 364 apartments.
The scheme has sparked much debate among Star readers on Facebook.
Some welcomed it.
Keith Jones described this as “more investment” in the city centre and added: “Bring it on.”
James Smith posted: “The population of the city centre has increased by 400 per cent in 10 years and will only continue to increase.
“More people living in the centre the better. It creates more footfall which means more money for local businesses.”
But Maureen Ford claimed: “It's houses we want not more flats.”
Gail Walker believes there should be more parking spaces offered with the development and said: “Why not build in underground parking like on the continent?”
The new homes at Kangaroo Works, named in homage to the long-since-demolished factory, would be for private rental.
The developers Angelo Gordon and Ridgeback Group say the one-to-three-bedroom apartments would be aimed not at students but at residents keen to set down roots in the city centre.
Michael Crooks, of the Sheffield-based builder Brantingham Homes, which has been appointed to manage the scheme, said: “Great progress has been made with Heart of the City II in recent years and we’re delighted to be submitting plans for this next block.
“Kangaroo Works is a key residential site within the scheme and will help support the forthcoming retail and leisure occupiers.“Demand for this type of housing is very high. It offers great flexibility and appeals to a wide range of people who want to live in the city centre – close to shops, restaurants and cultural attractions.
“We are seeking to create a permanent community of residents that will contribute to the future growth and vitality of the city centre.”