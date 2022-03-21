Residents at Balmoral in Woodhouse and Henleigh Hall in Beauchief enjoy fruity fun to mark Nutrition and Hydration Week

People living at Balmoral in Woodhouse and Henleigh Hall in Beauchief took part in events during Nutrition and Hydration Week by helping the homes’ chef come up with a variety of smoothie recipes.

The smoothie menu included flavours like peach melba, berry and oat and kiwi and mango as well as a more unusual peanut butter and banana blend.

Chef, Wayne Woolman, explained: “As we get older our bodies may find it harder to store essential fats and sugars so it’s really important to make sure we eat and drink plenty of nutrients. Drinking smoothies is a good way to maintain a healthy weight and it’s great fun trying different ingredients. It’s easy to fortify smoothies by adding in high energy foods like custard, ice cream, milk powder and honey to increase calories where needed.”

Four Seasons-Residents Nora Gilliver and Joyce Paine trying the peanut butter & banana smoothie.

Residents also enjoy creating their own dishes as part of the homes’ weekly Cookery Club activities.

Resident Joyce Paine, aged 99, said: “I’ve really enjoyed trying all the different smoothies, they’re much more exciting than just eating a piece of fruit and makes it easy to get my five-a-day. I thought the peanut butter and banana one sounded a bit strange but it was definitely my favourite.”

Nora Gilliver, also aged 99, said: “I wouldn’t mind having smoothies more often. When I was younger I had a blueberry bush in my garden, they’re so good for you. I’m going to try a smoothie with blueberries in next as I love them.”

Four Seasons-Resident Valerie Jurdison trying out the smoothies.

Four Seasons-Resident Joyce Paine enjoying a smoothie during Nutrition and Hydration Week 2022.