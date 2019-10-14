Resident flees kitchen blaze in Sheffield home

A resident was forced to flee their home after a fire took hold in the kitchen.

By Lee Peace
Monday, 14th October 2019, 09:04 am
Updated Monday, 14th October 2019, 09:09 am

Firefighters were called out to the scene in Newman Road, Wincobank, on Saturday at 2pm.

Read More

Read More
Man wanted by South Yorkshire Police
Newman Road.

A fire service spokesperson said the blaze was sparked when some food had been left on the cooker.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The occupant was tended to by paramedics at the scene.

Crews from Elm Lane and Rotherham fire stations dealt with the incident.