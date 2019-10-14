Resident flees kitchen blaze in Sheffield home
A resident was forced to flee their home after a fire took hold in the kitchen.
Monday, 14th October 2019, 09:04 am
Updated
Monday, 14th October 2019, 09:09 am
Firefighters were called out to the scene in Newman Road, Wincobank, on Saturday at 2pm.
A fire service spokesperson said the blaze was sparked when some food had been left on the cooker.
The occupant was tended to by paramedics at the scene.
Crews from Elm Lane and Rotherham fire stations dealt with the incident.