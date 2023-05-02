Pluto the dog is seeking a loving foster home to recover in after he was abandoned at the vets with a broken leg which later had to be amputated.

The seven-month-old puppy was rescued by the Rotherham-based animal charity Helping Yorkshire Poundies, after he was abandoned by his owners at the vets in a terrible condition. The charity shared heartbreaking photos of the ‘emaciated’ dog as it appealed for someone to foster him and show him the love and kindness he deserves while he recovers from his ‘terrible start' to life.

The charity pointed out the urgency of finding a foster home within the week in order to avoid putting the poorly puppy in the kennel. He is described as a ‘nervous’ boy which means he cannot be placed in a home with children. He has not yet had his behaviour assessed around other animals, so he will also need a pet-free home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posting on its Facebook page, it said: “Poor baby Pluto has been hit by a car, which has sadly broken his leg. He was left for days without veterinary attention, but eventually handed in to the vets. Pluto is just a puppy at seven-months-old, emaciated, and has had to have his leg amputated.

Helping Yorkshire Poundies has made a desperate appeal to find a foster home for Pluto.

“Pluto wasn't wanted by his owners, so, with nowhere else to turn, the vets reached out to us. We couldn't say no - if we couldn't help, he would've been put to sleep. The vets desperately didn’t want this for him, and neither did we! He deserves so much more than he's had in his short life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“What a terrible start to his short life he's had but, with your help, we will turn this boy's luck around! We are absolutely determined that he will now have the life he's always deserved.”

Helping Yorkshire Poundies is run by a team of volunteers who it says ‘work tirelessly to help dogs on death row’. The charity relies on donations to support its work saving and rehoming dogs from pounds. To apply to foster Pluto, or one of the many other animals who are seeking a home through Helping Yorkshire Poundies, please visit: https://helpingyorkshirepoundies.co.uk/fostering/.