This is Coco, a miniature dachshund who was found as a frightened stray and is now seeking a loving home.

The three-year-old was rescued by the Rotherham-based animal charity Helping Yorkshire Poundies, which said ‘we don't think she's had the best start to life’. It shared this adorable photo of the cute dog as it appealed for someone to adopt her and show her the love and kindness she deserves.

The charity pointed out that she needs a quiet, calm home, which means no young children as she is much too nervous, at least one other ‘confident, stable’ dog and a completely secure garden.

Posting on its Facebook page, it said: “Poor, terrified, little Coco is a 3yr old miniature dachshund - she was found as a very frightened stray, and no one came for her We don't know where she's come from, but we don't think she's had the best start to life.

