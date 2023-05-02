Love has poured in online for Dora the Patterdale who has given birth to her puppies after arriving at an animal charity in need of an urgent foster home.

Dora was taken in by the Rotherham-based animal charity Helping Yorkshire Poundies while heavily pregnant after being emergency referred by another kennel. The charity has now reported that Dora has given birth to seven gorgeous puppies who are ‘fighting fit’.

Helping Yorkshire Poundies first introduced Dora last month as she was in ‘urgent’ need of an experienced foster home for her to give birth. The charity said the sweet mum-to-be had ‘clearly suffered a terrible life’ and was suspected to have been used in ‘cruel dog sports’ as she was covered in scars and her bottom lip had been completely ripped off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite the cruelty this small dog has endured, Dora has been described as an ‘attentive and loving’ mother to her young pups, with the first being born at 6.15am on Friday, April 28. Sadly one puppy was born stillborn.

Helping Yorkshire Poundies has shared an update on Dora the Patterdale after she gave birth to seven healthy puppies.

The charity wrote on Facebook: “Dora has seven beautiful, healthy pups. All going strong and feeding well - mama won't leave them and is being a fantastic, attentive mum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sadly, one little boy was born sleeping and couldn’t be revived. All others are fighting fit and don't ever stop eating.

“If she's not up cleaning and feeding them, and making sure they're all OK and in the right place, she's snuggling into them having a well earned nap. She hasn't once left her nest.

“We'll introduce you to them all individually in a couple of days, but for now we just wanted to say a huge thank you for all of your support - the love you've expressed for Dora is phenomenal. And after everything she's been through, she so deserves it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dora was put into the care of Helping Yorkshire Poundies while in urgent need of a foster home to give birth.

Dora has captured the hearts of many, with hundreds of Facebook users sharing messages of congratulations to the new mum.