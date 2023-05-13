The Helping Yorkshire Poundies rescue centre in Brinsworth, Rotherham, has many dogs and pups desperate for a loving, forever home, including a Cocker Spaniel named Rolo.

While it can take time for some pooches to find a loving family to take them home, 11-month-old Rolo is not expected to have that trouble.

The rescue centre said: “Rolo the Cocker Spaniel is just the sweetest little guy…and adoption applications are now open for him.

A beautiful Springer Spaniel named Rolo is up for adoption at Helping Yorkshire Poundies, a rescue centre in Brinsworth, Rotherham

“He is a sensitive little man who carries some nerves and needs his confidence building. He is super sweet and loving - he’s definitely a Velcro Spaniel!

“He is shy and nervous at first, but a total cuddle monster when he’s got his confidence. Rolo will need his confidence building, and plenty of gentle input and training to help him feel more confident out and about in the big wide world.

“He loves playing with his toys in his kennel, and is full of beans, as any young Spaniel is!! He does pull on the lead at the moment, and isn’t used to being off lead, so this will need work, but he is a clever young boy who will learn quickly and be great fun to train.

“Rolo is best suited to a quiet, active home, ideally with breed experience. He will need access to a secure garden. He will come on in leaps and bounds in the right home.”

The adoption fee is £300.