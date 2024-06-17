Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Seven pups will soon be needing forever homes after being offered a lifeline by a rescue centre.

The seven-week-old pups were part of an 11-strong litter born after two family pets - a Rottweiler and a Golden Retriever accidentally mated.

Helping Yorkshire Poundies has taken on seven pups | Helping Yorkshire Poundies

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Their “overwhelmed” owners reached out for help from rescue centres, and four are now in foster care thanks to Best Life Dog Rescue and seven are being cared for by Rotherham-based Helping Yorkshire Poundies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Altogether, Helping Yorkshire Poundies currently has 15 puppies to re-home.

A dog the charity rescued earlier this month recently gave birth to eight pups.