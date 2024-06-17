Rescue centres step in to help litter of 11 Golden Retriever and Rottie pups in need of forever homes

Seven pups will soon be needing forever homes after being offered a lifeline by a rescue centre.

The seven-week-old pups were part of an 11-strong litter born after two family pets - a Rottweiler and a Golden Retriever accidentally mated.

Helping Yorkshire Poundies has taken on seven pupsHelping Yorkshire Poundies has taken on seven pups
Helping Yorkshire Poundies has taken on seven pups

Their “overwhelmed” owners reached out for help from rescue centres, and four are now in foster care thanks to Best Life Dog Rescue and seven are being cared for by Rotherham-based Helping Yorkshire Poundies.

Altogether, Helping Yorkshire Poundies currently has 15 puppies to re-home.

A dog the charity rescued earlier this month recently gave birth to eight pups.

Anyone interested in adopting a pup should contact Helping Yorkshire Poundies via its website or Facebook page.

