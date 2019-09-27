Reports of three car crash on busy Sheffield road

There are reports of a crash involving three cars on a busy Sheffield road this afternoon.

By Lee Peace
Friday, 27th September 2019, 16:10 pm
Updated Friday, 27th September 2019, 16:12 pm

It is alleged the incident happened at the bottom of Spital Hill, close to the junction with Savile Street, in Burngreave at about 3.30pm.

The scene of the alleged crash.

We have asked South Yorkshire Police for comment and are waiting for comment.

