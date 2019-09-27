Reports of three car crash on busy Sheffield road
There are reports of a crash involving three cars on a busy Sheffield road this afternoon.
Friday, 27th September 2019, 16:10 pm
Updated
Friday, 27th September 2019, 16:12 pm
It is alleged the incident happened at the bottom of Spital Hill, close to the junction with Savile Street, in Burngreave at about 3.30pm.
Read More
Read MoreSheffield mum admits murdering her two sons and conspiring to murder her four other children
We have asked South Yorkshire Police for comment and are waiting for comment.