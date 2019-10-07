Reports popular Kelham Island bar in Sheffield has closed down
There are reports that a popular bar in Sheffield’s trendy Kelham Island district has suddenly closed down.
This Is Kelham – a guide to the area – has published a story on its website and tweeted that The Gatehouse has closed as of today.
The organisation added that it is “gutted” over the news.
The Star has contacted The Gatehouse asking for comment and we are waiting for a response.
There are no details on the venue’s website this evening detailing any closure.
The venue is described as a ‘fantastic café, bar and kitchen’ offering ‘coffee, all day breakfast and brunch as well as a lunch time and bistro menu.’