Reports of three vehicle crash on major Sheffield road
Three vehicles have reportedly been involved in a crash on a major Sheffield road this afternoon.
By Lee Peace
Sunday, 01 September, 2019, 15:52
An eyewitness claimed the collision was between two cars and a motorcycle in Middlewood Road, close to the junction with Winn Gradens, in Middlewood at about 3.30pm.
They added that two ambulances and police have been called to the scene.
Emergency services have not released any details yet about the incident.
We have asked for more details and will provide updates when we get them.