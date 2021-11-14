Barker’s Pool was quiet on Armistice Day in 2020 – not least because of the two-minute silence, but for the coronavirus restrictions that kept the public from supporting the parade in person.

They made up for it today, as the 2021 parade was attended by more than 1,000 residents.

The enormous crowd stood in respectful silence as the town hall clock tower chimed 11am and the ending notes of the Last Post rang out.

See our gallery of photographs from the parade below to see how Sheffield turned out in respect for Remembrance Sunday.

The wreath laying ceremony was led by Lord Mayor of Sheffield Gail Smith.

She was supported by a parade of the city’s cadet, service and ex-service forces and music by Sheffield Citadel Salvation Army Band.

Councillor Smith said: “It is a great honour for me to lead this year’s Remembrance Sunday service. It is so important for us to be able to come together and remember together the selfless sacrifices made by our Armed Forces and everyone who has given their lives for our country, so we can live in peace and freedom.”

The poignant Exhortation was called out by an officer from the 212 Yorkshire Field Hospital, followed by the two-minute silence and a service of hymns, poems, prayers and readings.

It comes after a crowed of over a hundred also supported the parade on Thursday, November 11.

Parades and services were also observed across South Yorkshire.

It included a striking poppy installation at Sheffield Cathedral, a beautiful display of hand-knitted poppies in nearby Killamarsh and local services across the region’s villages.

