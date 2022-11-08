Private Herbert Greaves, from Walkley, was just 28 when he died on May 15, 1917 at the Battle of Arras – but his remains were never recovered. They instead came to rest outside what became a cemetery near Arras, in Northern France, where they have been for over a century.

Only when his body was recently discovered were the Ministry Of Defence’s ‘War Detectives’ – the Joint Casualty and Compassionate Centre – able to piece together his tragic story and track down his descendants. Now, Pte Herbert Greaves, of the 6th Battalion The King’s Own Yorkshire Light Infantry, has finally been given a proper burial.

He was laid to rest with full military honours at the Commonwealth War Graves Commission’s Heninel Communal Cemetery in France on November 3. He was supported by the 5th Battalion The Rifles, who bore his coffin.

Pte Greave was born in Walkley in 1889, and was married to his wife Jane, with whom he had son and daughter –each also named Herbert and Jane. He joined the King’s Own Yorkshire Light Infantry at the outbreak of WWI

Amazingly, the JCCC were able to trace the young soldier’s descendants, and found he had three surviving grandchildren, none of whom had seen each other since the death of their grandmother nearly 60 years ago. It was only after the chance discovery of their grandfather’s remains that they were put back in touch with each other by the MOD War Detectives.

One of his grandsons, David Dickson, said: “Elated is the word I’d use; when our son read out the email from Rosie Barron at JCCC to say they had actually discovered the remains of our grandfather, it was quite emotional.

"He suddenly became a real person to us. We managed to connect with our cousin whom we hadn’t seen for many years, who did the DNA test. He managed to find a photo of our grandfather amongst his father’s papers so we could put a face to the name.”

Private Greaves' coffin is carried into Heninel Communal Cemetery. He was 28 when he was killed near Arras, France, during a battle on May 15, 1917. He was lost for 105 years until his remains were recently discovered.

Rosie Barron, of JCCC, said: “Pte Greaves remained missing for over 100 years. Having come so close to having a known grave, in the heat of war, he became lost. He now rests amongst his comrades and his story is complete.

“Although not all of Pte Greaves’ grandchildren were able to attend his burial service, it has been a privilege to meet them and to have played a part in solving the mystery surrounding their grandfather’s death.”

Reverend Martin Robbins CF, who led the service, said: “Pte Greaves is just one of many young men and women who answered the call of the nation in its time of need. He typifies the selfless commitment of his generation who put themselves in harm’s way to protect the way of life of others whom he would never know.

“I feel incredibly honoured to be asked to do this on behalf of his family and fellow service men and women, who continue in the that same service of selfless commitment, protecting our nation and its way of life.”

