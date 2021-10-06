Remembrance Day service will go ahead in Sheffield next month

Organiser’s of the annual Remembrance Day have said there will be a civic service on November 14, with wreaths being laid at the cenotaph in Barkers Pool.

On Armistice Day, which is three days earlier on Thursday, November 11, there will also be an opportunity for members of the public to pay tribute to those who lost their lives in service.

The Poppy Appeal fundraising campaign will begin on Saturday, October 30; on the day before this, Rory Clayton, who is the chairman of the Sheffield Royal British Legion, will be presenting the Lord Mayor with the first poppy.

Crowds are expected to gather in Sheffield for the annual Remembrance Day ceremony in Barker's Pool.

A spokesman for Royal British Legion said: “Sheffield has always been very supportive of our Poppy Appeal, and the city always does itself proud in terms of Remembrance Parades.

“There will be significant Poppy Appeal activity in Sheffield this year, with the support of the council, including street collections.

“We are excited to see our Poppy Appeal volunteers returning throughout the city this year after Covid curtailed face-to-face collections in 2020.”

A number of smaller Remembrance Sunday events look set to be held across Sheffield on November 11, including one at Crystal Peaks Shopping Centre, where a Remembrance Day parade and Service will take place at 11 am.

This year sees the 100th anniversary of the Royal British Legion, and the City Poppy Day collections will go towards the Poppy Appeal.