The poppies were knitted by residents of Killamarsh, who worked throughout the year to make this a reality.

The decorations were displayed at Killamarsh's War Memorial on Kirkcroft Lane, where they adorned the bench, fences, and trees.

The war memorial pillar commemorates those who died during the First World War, Second World War, and Afghanistan War.

Hundreds of handmade and knitted poppies decorate Killamarsh to commemorate Remembrance Day. Picture Scott Merrylees

Today, the UK came together again for Remembrance Day, with the pandemic having put paid to public commemorations last year.

A two-minute silence is observed to mark the end of World War One in 1918 on November 11 at 11am annually.

The silence is observed then because Germany and the Allies declared the end of hostilities ‘on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month’.

The poppy is the traditional sign of remembrance, with individuals wearing pins and arranging poppy wreaths.

