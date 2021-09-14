Remembering the day when thousands of Sheffielders got into the party spirit to film a huge scene for Everybody's Talking About Jamie

Members of the crowd with dancers during the Everybody's Talking About Jamie street party on Deerlands Avenue

The film, inspired by the true story of Jamie Campbell, who boldly dressed in drag for his school prom despite being warned not to by teachers, was shot in the city with The Moor and Parson Cross estate among the locations to be featured.

Stars of the film are set to gather for a special showing at The Crucible this Friday.

Here we’re taking a look back at a bright, sunny day in August 2019, when thousands of Sheffielders got into the party spirit and gathered to feature in a key scene.

Drag queens during the Everybody's Talking About Jamie street party on Deerlands Avenue

Here's how we covered the event.

It was the day that thousands of people from Sheffield had been eagerly anticipating - their chance to party the night away and appear in the big screen version of the musical Everybody's Talking about Jamie.

The clock had just turned 3pm and the sun was already beating down when Deerlands Avenue, in Parson Cross, began to fill with people of all ages who filtered through the gates at the end of the street, keen to find themselves a prime spot along the pavement ready for filming.

The normally busy residential road was the latest area of the city to be turned into a real-life film set by Sheffield's own Warp Films, the producers behind the big screen adaptation of Everybody’s Talking About Jamie.

Star reporter Alana Roberts with a drag queen during the Everybody's Talking About Jamie street party on Deerlands Avenue

But this time they'd invited members of the public to join them in what was dubbed a 'chance to be in the film and have a great time whilst you're at it’.

The film, which is inspired by the true story of Jamie Campbell, follows 16-year-old Jamie New who lives on a council estate in Sheffield and realises his dreams to become a drag queen.

As such, all the party-goers had been asked to don their best 'colourful and wild' items of clothing for the final street-party scene - and they did not disappoint.

Dancers during the Everybody's Talking About Jamie street party on Deerlands Avenue

Arriving in their droves armed with deckchairs and picnic blankets, the street was immediately awash with psychedelic patterns and bold block colours, with everything from bright neon green and yellow tutus, to the more delicate but equally as bright rainbow or floral attire and the odd glitter beard shining in the glorious weather.

Even the bunting-lined street had been decked out for the party extravaganza ahead, with multi-coloured confetti strewn across the ground along with sombreros and balloons which were on display outside the neighbouring housing just for the occasion.

Additional entertainment had also been brought in by the film makers in a bid to rally crowds, with the likes of an on-site DJ providing an up-tempo soundtrack for the day and an acapella singing group for a more melodic tone.

Elsewhere numerous drag-queens, who were all dressed to the nines and wearing theatrical and eccentric make-up, were obliging when asked for a picture by members of the crowd and even joined in when the dancers began their energetic routines - adding to the already electric street party atmosphere.

As the day got into full swing, cheering and clapping could easily have been heard streets over, before crews prepped the enthusiastic crowd for the final scene.

There was one last cheer for Jamie, played by Max Harwood, as he walked past the crowd and got into position ready for filming to commence.