Relatives commend police as drone saves elderly man’s life on freezing December night in Chesterfield

The man, in his eighties, was being treated for an infection in Chesterfield Royal Hospital, in Calow when he left the hospital in a confused state at around 11.10pm on December 1.

That night the temperature had dropped to 2 degrees Celsius with a wind chill of -2, and the man was not dressed for the conditions, wearing only a thin padded jacket, jumper, and trousers.

Police were called by the hospital at 11.30pm to say he had absconded, and they believed he had been gone around 20 minutes.

The man was located by the drone 6 hours after police had been called to the hospital.

An extensive police search ensued in the coming hours, with the man making a call to a relative to say he was at a bus stop in Brimington – miles away from the hospital. Officers combed that area and employed a drone to help find him, but all efforts failed to locate him.

After almost six hours and due to the large search area involved, a request was put into the National Police Air Service (NPAS) to support. The aim was for the NPAS helicopter to search the area north of the hospital, as all intelligence suggested the man was somewhere in this area.

Whilst this was being arranged, Sergeant Kev Harrell, acting on a hunch, made the decision to use the last remaining battery to fly the drone to the south of the hospital, just in case.

Sgt Harrel said: “My heart skipped a beat when I located a heat source in a field – a heat source of a person – in a ditch behind some houses. I guided local officers in with the aid of the floodlight on the drone and it was great news.

“The heat source was the missing man we had been looking for. He was found, freezing cold and clearly unwell at 5.30am on December 2, approximately six hours after he had walked out of the hospital.

“Medical staff later confirmed that if he had not been found at that time, he would have likely died from hypothermia. It was a great effort from all involved and just goes to show the importance of having a drone readily available for deployment, and the fact that it saves lives.”

The man’s relatives, were incredibly relieved and thankful to officers for their efforts, with his daughter noting that:

“That night, officers did a brilliant job, working tirelessly to find my dad and ensure that he was safe. People need to know about this, as without the police and their ability to access a drone the outcome could have been so different.

“Offering my gratitude and sharing this story is the least I can do after you have saved his life, thank you so much.”