Recruits wanted for 'life-changing' programme in Sheffield

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue, South Yorkshire Police and the Prince’s Trust want recruits for their next teams based at Parkway and Dearne.Prince’s Trust team leader John Daley said: “Would you like to take part in a life-changing experience? We are recruiting for our next two Post Lock-down Team Programmes.”

The award winning 12 week programmes start in Sheffield on September 20 and in Dearne on September 27.The Prince’s Trust Team programme will be based in Parkway Fire Station and Dearne Fire Station, they will get involved in team building activities, a community project and two weeks of work experience during the course.

They will also get advice on employability, as well as gaining nationally recognised qualifications including Food Hygiene and Working Safely.

Prince's Trust volunteers, Sammie Auty and Harry Waddington, sprucing up a homeless centre