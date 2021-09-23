Recruitment group's clothing donation drive for Sheffield-based charity

Faye Mellors at The Suit Works

The Suit Works is an independent charity that provide job seekers with styling session and interview clothing, a capsule wardrobe for the first month of their employment and interview preparation with informal tips, skills, and training, covering aspects such as body language, grooming and dealing with nerves.

Throughout August and into September, the team reached out to candidates, clients, friends and family to ask for smart clothing and accessory donations.

The drive was an opportunity to collect as many workwear items as possible to support The Suit Works in its aim to help unemployed people of all ages, who want to work, but do not have the funds or means to purchase appropriate clothing for interviews.

For many, including their own employees, working from home has meant casual clothing has become the every-day workwear, and as a result, have been left with a wardrobe of unused clothing, shoes and bags, that have now been donated towards a selfless cause.

They have collected over 300 items of male and female donations, including suits, coats, shirts, trousers, dresses, skirts, ties, shoes, and handbags.