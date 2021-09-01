Recruitment drive to fill 30 new jobs at Chatsworth estate

A selection of full and part-time positions are available for immediate starts in the hotels and restaurants, working in both the kitchens and front of house.

The recruitment drive follows the launch of a professional training academy to support new employees at Devonshire Hotels & Restaurants Group.

The Devonshire Hospitality Academy will welcome its first students in autumn 2021 for its in-house training programme, which will lead to a recognised industry qualification at Level 2 Apprenticeship. Crucially, on successful completion of the course, permanent full time jobs will automatically offered.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are a range of jobs available at Cavendish Hotel, the Devonshire Arms in Beeley and the Devonshire Arms in Pilsley

In an effort to attract candidates and highlight the career opportunities on offer, two recruitment days are taking place at Chatsworth on Thursday 9 September and Saturday 11 September.

Every attendee will be guaranteed an interview with a member of the senior hospitality team with a range of short term part-time seasonal roles on offer to longer-term opportunities with for those looking to build a career.

Richard Palmer, Devonshire Hotels MD, is particularly interested in finding people looking to make a longer term commitment and take advantage of the 18-month industry recognised training programme on offer.

“The loss of the labour force from Europe and the impact of the pandemic on the hospitality sector being one of the last to re-open has created a ‘perfect storm’ impacting on our ability to recruit and find people with the right skills.

“We want to get across the message that they are lots of fantastic careers in hospitality and we can help support people to realise those aspirations. I’m an example of this as I actually started within the Hotels at Bolton Abbey as a waiter and am now heading up the hotels and restaurants group.

“We’re keen to hear from people who may be coming to the end of furlough and are looking for a career change as well as those who may be starting out and looking for a job with excellent prospects.”

As well as Richard himself, the Chatsworth team includes others who have worked their way up with the support and training on offer - from James Adlington who started as a casual worker to now managing the acclaimed Burlington Restaurant in Yorkshire in just six years, to David Milward and Steph Shirt who both started as apprentices and are now Chef at Chatsworth and Head Baker at Chatsworth Estate Farm Shop respectively.

Richard added: “If you're approachable and passionate, we would love you to become part of our team.”

As well as the guaranteed interview, attendees will hear from the senior hospitality team about working for Chatsworth. Roles are currently available at the Cavendish Hotel, the Devonshire Arms in Beeley and the Devonshire Arms in Pilsley.

Anyone interested in finding out more is advised to register their interest with their preferred date and time slot as soon as possible as places are limited.

A drink and slice of homemade cake is thrown in to seal the deal.

Thursday 9 September | 2.30pm, 4pm, 5,30pm

Saturday 11 September | 10.30am, 12pm, 3pm

Location: Cavendish Restaurant, The Stables, Chatsworth, DE45 1PP