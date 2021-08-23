Record fair set to be held at Sheffield's Crystal Peaks shopping centre

Getting in spin for Crystal Peaks Record Fair

Presented by Real Deal Record and CD Fairs, the free event will be held at the award-winning Sheffield shopping centre from 9am to 4pm on Saturday, September 4.

“We are very pleased to be bringing this exciting new event to Crystal Peaks,” said centre manager Lee Greenwood.

“This is the latest in series of special events for the autumn period and one which should appeal to vinyl collectors and people who love their classic albums.”