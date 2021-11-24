The Reclaim the Night march is taking place on Saturday, November 27 from 6pm, meeting at Sheffield Cathedral.

The aim of the march is to ‘resist violence against women, remember the history, and reclaim the streets of Sheffield’.

It will set off at 6.15pm, heading through the main streets in the city before arriving at the University of Sheffield Students' Union for a rally at 7pm.

Reclaim the Night started in Leeds in 1977, to protest the Yorkshire Ripper killings and the victim-blaming response to these murders.

Hannah Budd, women students’ part time officer at Sheffield Students’ Union, said: “Every woman deserves to feel safe out on our streets. The devastating events that have taken place this year shows just how important it is that we come together to resist all forms of violence and harassment against women at Reclaim the Night.”

It comes in response to a number of high-profile attacks on women in recent months, including the murders of Sarah Everard and Sabina Nessa in London.

The group says all women are welcome on the march, and all those who feel ‘woman’ applies to them in some way. Carers and dependents of all genders are also welcome.

The event also marks the start of 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence campaign at Sheffield Students’ Union.

The following rally will take place at Coffee Revolution in the Students’ Union from 7pm and everyone is welcome to join.