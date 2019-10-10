Readers praise Sheffield surgeon for 'rebuilding teenager's face' after horror riding accident
Star readers have praised a Sheffield surgeon for rebuilding a city teenager’s shattered face after a horror horse riding accident.
Emily Eccles split her jaw in two in in a horse riding accident in August and arrived at Sheffield Children’s Hospital with just one centimetre of skin keeping the lower part of her face attached to the top.
After nearly five hours of emergency surgery and after care at the hospital, Emily is now making a good recovery, with her family publicly praising her surgeon, Mr Ricardo Mohammed-Ali, for his efforts.
A number of Star readers have now taken to Facebook to praise Mr Mohammed-Ali and also Emily for her bravery.
Sandra Cotton said: “Fantastic news, what a surgeon.”
Jenny Wright added: “That's brilliant.”
Jules Lupton posted: “They all do amazig jobs.”
Jayne Stancer described Emily as “very brave and an inspirational young woman.”
Recalling the horror fall, Emily, who attends Wales High School, said: “We’d been riding for a while when we came up to a gate onto the road. Then a car came round the corner and my horse started to gallop.
“We went round one corner to the left and I leant into it, then another to the right and this time, as I leant to that side, a wooden post smashed into the right side of my jaw. I think I was in so much shock that I didn’t feel much pain.”
Mr Mohammed-Ali, of Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said Emily’s injuries are among the most serious he has dealt with on a child outside of a war zone.
He said: “The nerves that supply sensation to the lip and chin was torn on both sides. Branches of the facial nerve that move the muscles of the lower lip were severed on both sides. The lower part of Emily's face was only attached by a piece of skin.”
Dr Mohammed-Ali added: “It could have been worse, but it is one of the most significant injuries that I have seen in a child outside of areas of conflict.”
Titanium plates were fitted to help rebuild Emily’s face. She still has scarring, but it is hoped it will fade over time.