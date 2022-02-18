We asked our readers what television show they’d like to see make a return, and this is what they had to say.

There were quite a few people who fondly remember the popular Merseyside soap opera, Brookside, which began when Channel 4 first launched.

Another popular suggestion was put forward by Jean Hepplestone, which was “Cracker with Robbie Coltrane.”

Meanwhile Joanne Cutts would love to see both “Only Fools and Horses, Porridge” come back onto TV.

"Till Death Us Do Part” should be brought back says Mark Spencer, who misses the British sitcom that was broadcast for ten years from 1965 onwards.

And Rowan Colver put his vote in for “The Tripods”, he wasn’t alone in thinking that a return of the science fiction series adapted from the novels by John Christopher would be a grand idea.

Aidan Motus Mills misses, “Flashforward. That show was incredible!! But sadly cancelled as all gud shows do.”

From left to right, Ronnie Barker (as Fletcher), Fulton MacKay (as Officer Mackay) and Richard Beckinsale (as Godber) during the filming of the television series 'Porridge' at Chelmsford Prison, 8th February 1979. (Photo by Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Tom James would like to see the return of “Lots of the old ones, lol, but if I had to pick one, Fawlty Towers....or Are You Being Served?”

Cornelia Jane Hoades responded with a take that a number of people agreed with, “Any comedy show pre-snowflake era.”

Ged Maher put forward another decent idea that people agreed with, namely the rather excellent Australian soap, “Prisoner Cell Block H”. Perhaps you should watch Wentworth, which is updated take on the original series, ah… and what a memorable theme tune, “He used to give me roses, I wish he could again.”

As is the case with all of these discussions, there’s always got to be a sarcastic reply or in this case an inventive perspective. Paul Whitham suggested, “Steptoe & Son, it could be based around Catalytic converter thefts, car theft, and stealing garden furniture and rod drain covers.”

While many were certain about what they’d like to bring back, some were spoilt for choice and couldn’t decide.

Cat Tippitt was one of those, she replied saying, “Too many to say. All the fantastic old comedies.”