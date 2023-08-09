One of the most popular suggestions was, of course, the people.

In nearly 500 suggestions of what the best thing about Sheffield is, there was a whole lot of range. So much so that we have no chance of deciding what the single best one is.

One of the most popular suggestions - aside from the jokers saying “the road out of it” - was of course, the Sheffieldpeople, who always “try and help people in need” and “accept all people with open arms”. Various community groups, volunteers, and relatives across the city were shouted out many times.

One reader said how Sheffield never leaves you, no matter where you are in the world. With that in mind, here are 10 of the best things about the city, according to The Star’s readers.

1 . The Peak District The Peak District, including a few specific spots like Rivelin Valley Nature Trail (pictured), Mam Tor, and Bamford Edge, are loved by the residents of the city.

2 . The parks in the city If you're short on time or don't fancy heading out of the city to the Peaks, you'll still have no trouble finding green space in Sheffield. Not called The Outdoor City for nothing, Sheffield is the greenest city in the UK, with cracking parks including Crookes Valley Park (pictured), Weston Park, South Shield Park, and Manor Fields, to name just a few.

3 . The sports Home to Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday for football fans, and to the Sheffield Steelers and Sheffield Steeldogs for ice hockey fans, the city's sports-lovers are spoilt for choice.

4 . Hendo's It's been made in Sheffield since the 1880s, and it's loved by those in the city with a passion. If you're visiting Sheffield, purchasing a bottle of Hendos is essential, and it must be tried on everything - from chips to pie to fish supper. It's a staple in everyone's cupboards here in the city.