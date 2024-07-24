Rawmarsh resident says new shop selling alcohol could ‘escalate’ issues in community

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Rawmarsh resident has told the licensing boar at Rotherham Council that granting a new shop an alcohol license may ‘escalate’ issues in the community.

Applicant Khvinder Kumar has asked Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council for a licence to sell alcohol in the current Clay Pit Lane Fish Bar in Rawmarsh, which he hopes to convert into a shop called Happy Local.

If approved, the shop would be allowed to sell alcohol seven days a week, between 7am and 10pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Becky, who attended the meeting on behalf of the Rawmarsh Community and also runs a shop in the vicinity of the premises, told the licensing sub-committee that crime figures related to alcohol had increased in the last year.

Applicant Khvinder Kumar has asked Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council for a licence to sell alcohol in the current Clay Pit Lane Fish Bar in Rawmarsh, which he hopes to convert into a shop called Happy Local.

“This is an indication why Rawmarsh has been ranked the fifth highest crime rate in South Yorkshire,” she added.

She added that the applicant “Mr Kumar doesn’t know our local residents who do struggle with alcohol.

“Granting an alcohol license in an area that is already suffering…we feel is going to escalate…things in our community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The corner where the premises is [sic], is the local drug drop off. We’ve asked police many times to give us extra patrols.

“If he [the applicant] wants to make the community a better place, put in a freezer shop. It doesn’t have to be around alcohol.”

Applicant Mr Kumar said he has worked for three years in an off licence in Rotherham, and is ‘well aware’ he is not able to sell alcohol to under-age people, and will have CCTV in and outside of the shop.

He added that alcohol is only part of his shop, and he would not sell alcohol to drunk people or street drinkers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His representative Robert Jordan added that there were no recorded crimes within 15m of the premises, and that some signatures on the petition were collected in a ‘competitor’s shop’.

He stated that a majority of the objections are ‘speculative,’ and added that there ‘doesn’t seem to be any evidence provided to support these concerns’.

“If any such issues were relevant, the relevant responsible authorities would have objected to the application,’ he added.

“He’s spent a good amount of money fixing the floor and refitting the shop.”