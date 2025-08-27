Rawmarsh lounge bar bid divides opinion as councillors consider licence

Plans for a new lounge bar in Rawmarsh were put before councillors today (August 27) as Rotherham Council’s licensing board considered objections and support for the scheme.

The application is for the Wigtox Lounge on South Street, at the former Ryecroft & Rawmarsh Working Men’s Club, which closed in 2019.

Applicant Helen Clayton is seeking permission to sell alcohol on and off the premises, provide live and recorded music, films and dance performances indoors, and offer late-night refreshments. Alcohol could be served until 11pm Sunday to Thursday, until 12.30am on Fridays and Saturdays, and until 2am on New Year’s Eve.

The licensed lounge would operate at the front of the building, with two bars and a mezzanine level. Other parts of the site are earmarked for therapy rooms and short-stay accommodation. Outdoor drinking would be limited to a front patio until 11pm, with no music outside, while the roof terrace and car park would not be used for drinking or smoking.

Mrs Clayton said she had revised her plans following concerns raised in an earlier application, including reducing hours and removing some outdoor areas.

Her representative, Michelle Hazlewood of John Gaunt & Partners, told the hearing that Mrs Clayton and her husband were proposing a “very different” venue to the former club and were committed to making it work “without causing disruption”, as they also live locally. She said the proposals included an ice cream parlour aimed at families from the nearby school, and that soundproofing measures had been added to address noise concerns.

Ms Hazlewood said the Claytons wanted the lounge to act as a community hub, with potential to host children’s parties and small family celebrations as well as regular social events. She also confirmed the applicants had agreed to an additional licensing condition requiring a formal Noise Management Plan, to be approved by the council’s Community Protection Unit before the lounge could open.

In total, nine objections from residents and two ward councillors were submitted, raising concerns about noise, disturbance and antisocial behaviour. One resident said: “Granting a licence to serve alcohol until 12:30 a.m. on a residential street is inappropriate, even at a weekend. Historically, when alcohol was previously sold on these premises, there were numerous incidents requiring police intervention. These included anti-social behaviour, vandalism, and damage to vehicles. Reintroducing late-night alcohol and music on this site risks exacerbating these issues and would significantly disrupt the safety of local residents”

But 57 letters of support were also received, with backers describing Wigtox Lounge as a positive new use for the site and a safe, well-managed space for the community. Supporters pointed to plans for family-friendly events such as film screenings and live acoustic music.

One wrote: “The prospect of it being revitalised into a vibrant community space is a welcome change, and I believe it will significantly enhance our local area.”

The licensing sub-committee will now deliberate in private. A decision will be published in the coming days.