Ravenfield children’s home approved, despite dad’s worries his family “will be living in constant fear”

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council (RMBC) can now convert the four-bed home on Wood Close, Ravenfield, into a children’s home for two youngsters aged eight to 18.

The council says that the home will provide a family-based environment for children in care, and will support young people ‘to become part of the local community where they can flourish’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Applicant Helen Sweaton told today’s (April 11) planning board meeting that the home had been identified as ‘appropriate’ to house looked-after children.

Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council (RMBC) can now convert the four-bed home on Wood Close, Ravenfield, into a children’s home for two youngsters aged eight to 18.

Ms Sweaton added: “We understand and empathise with residents who are concerned about change.

“The operations manager will continue to make themselves to local residents We really want good communication. We want to be a good neighbour.

“We’re immensely proud of our children in care and their achievements,”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Brooks, a neighbour of the property, told the meeting that his family “will be living in constant fear of what our children may witness”, if the plans were to be approved.

“What is an important time in terms of creating initial bond with our newborn has been tarnished by the considerable worry of what may or may not happen by our home that we have worked extremely hard to create,” he added.

Another speaker, Ms H Brooks, told the meeting that in her 16 years as a police community support officer, she had witnessed anti-social behaviour, bad language, arguments, and some youngsters being involved in drugs at children’s homes.

“I’m worried that my grandchildren will be exposed to behaviour that is not suitable,” she added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Planning officers at RMBC say in their report that there is ‘no substantiated evidence that the proposal would give rise to anti-social behaviour and it can not be assumed that children in care cause anti-social behaviour’.

Officers add that noise levels due to vehicles may increase during daytime hours, but this will not have a ‘significant impact’ on neighbours.

Councillor David Sheppard said that the home would offer a ‘great opportunity’ for looked after children in Rotherham.

“That house could be bought by a family with either several young children, or several grown-up children with a car each.”