Rat spotted in Sheffield Wetherspoons

A rat has been spotted in a Sheffield Wetherspoons.

The large rodent was seen in the Benjamin Huntsman earlier this week, with a photo of the incident shared on social media.

A rat in the Benjamin Hunstman pub in Sheffield (photo: Neil Fletcher).

Neil Fletcher, who took the photo, posted it to Facebook where is has since been shared more then 1,300 times and attracted over 900 comments.

One person who also saw the incident, Sam Clarke, said it was ‘chaotic and hilarious at the same time’.

Another revealed staff members quickly caught the pest by throwing a plastic bread basket over it.