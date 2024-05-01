Watch more of our videos on Shots!

More recently, though, he's shared the canvas with an up-and-coming star of the music world.

Sheffield's former world champion was handing out a few tips to Maasai Dearlove, a former Tapton School pupil who is blossoming in the hip hop scene.

Maasai needed Kell's inspiration as he shot a music video to accompany his single Yin & Yang.

Kell brook bestows his wisdom on Maasai Dearlove. Pic Glyn Rhodes.

They filmed scenes at Glyn Rhodes' Sheffield Boxing Centre gym, in Hillsborough.

They included him shadow boxing, skipping and banging out tunes as he sauntered in between the boxing bags.

The Rapper, originally from London, has spent a lot of his life in Sheffield and he wanted to bring some of the Steel City's legends together to film a story about a young man trying to better himself to win over a girl.

Maasai - once a Sports Business Management Student at Sheffield Hallam University and promising footballer - is increasing his popularity in the rap scene.

Kell Brook at SBC.

It was in one ear and out the other, for Glyn, though.

"It was great having Maasai and Kell in our gym for three hours, and interesting to watch them working on the 'promo' for his next album" he said, "I think they came here because they wanted a setting of an old fashioned spit-and-sawdust gym.

"Personally I never know what rappers are on about. Don't ask me about music, I might as well be tone deaf."

Maasai launched himself into the music scene midway through 2018.

SBC - a welcoming gym for the rapper.

Within a year he evolved from musical production to the complete creation of songs and music videos. He transformed his previous style of music to cater to the UK and US mass markets.