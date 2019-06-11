Raising cash for STEM women
A night of Indian food and dancing is being held in Sheffield to raise funds for a Women in Engineering Science and Technology bursary scheme.
The scheme, which is now in its 9th year, works by giving out cash awards to provide young women with the opportunity to train in non-traditional trades in the region – including jounery, bricklaying, and motor vehicles.
The WEST scheme was established in memory of Ros Wall who was instrumental in setting up a range of local and national projects to encourage women and girls to take up careers in non-traditional roles in science, engineering, technology and the built environment. Ros Wall was also one of the founders and workers at Sheffield’s inspirational Gwenda’s Garage in the 1980s – which was run by female mechanics.
There are still only 1 per cent of women in these trades today, and for many young women, the entry to these courses is still very challenging. The awards encourages them to continue training in these careers and face the challenges ahead. WEST is a voluntary organisation that is run by a group of trustees, a number of whom have been involved in this area since the 1980s.
The Indian Feast and Dance Extravaganza, hosted by WEST in conjunction with Sheffield Hallam University, will be held on June 27, at Sheffield Hallam University’s Hallam View Restaurant, running from 6.30pm to 9.30pm.
All money raised on the night will go to this year’s awards, which will be given out in November at the annual film night .
Appearing at this year’s event will be Latin American dance troup, Son de America, Steel City Rappers, Lizzie Dripping Morris dancers, classical In dian dancer Charu, and dancers from Sheffield Hindu Samaj.
Visit www.wegottickets.com for more details on the event and to book tickets. Alternatively, contact Roz Wollen on 07941 141126, or email rozglencoe@talktalk.net