Raise a glass to Hackenthorpe’s Cotleigh Residential Care Home…and its new cocktail bar!
By John HighfieldContributor
Published 10th Aug 2023, 10:21 BST
Updated 10th Aug 2023, 10:21 BST

The home, part of the chain operated by city charity Sheffcare, raised more than £1,000 for the Cotleigh residents’ comfort fund when the launch of the cocktail bar was celebrated with a special summer party.

“Everyone had so much fun and the atmosphere was absolutely electric,” said Cotleigh manager Nick Iwanejko.

“It was great to see our residents have so much fun with their family and friends and the money raised will go towards providing more activities, trips and equipment for the home that will help bring joy to our residents.

“The party was also a great demonstration of the power of the community and how we can all work together to make a difference.

“We are so grateful to everyone who contributed and participated and a special thank you to the Cotleigh team for their hard work in designing our bespoke bar.”

