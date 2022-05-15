Could you help to give Jai and Mabel a forever home?

Rain Rescue at Moat Lane, Wickersley in Rotherham has been rescuing, healing, loving and rehoming dogs and cats since June 2002.

A spokesperson for the charity said: “It is always a thrill to our staff and volunteers alike when we see these animals who were often so broken when they came to us excitedly going off with their new families to their loving forever home.”

However for the ‘occasional few animals’ it does not happen in that way, and they get ‘overlooked by people wanting to adopt’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jai is a black male Greyhound who is three years, and 10-months-old, and is described as being ‘lovely’ and ‘chilled out’.

Jai and Mabel are two such dogs, and they have been at Rain Rescue for a 'very long time’.

They have featured on Rain Rescue’s website and social media page but no-one has chosen to adopt them.

Rain Rescue is appealing to Star readers to see whether anyone would want to offer the two pooches a forever home.

Jai is a black, male Greyhound who is three years, and 10-months-old, and is described as being ‘lovely’ and ‘chilled out’.

Mabel is a five-year-old Akita. The charity describes her as a ‘loveable, laid back girl, who likes to spend her days snoozing after a long sniffy walk’.

He enjoys snuggling up with you on the sofa for a nice long snooze, but is equally as happy sharing walks and adventures.

Jai has lived in a home before and the charity says he was a perfect house guest. They suggest he could live with children aged eight and over.

While he would not be able to live with other dogs, he enjoys meeting other pooches on his walks.

Rain Rescue says Jai is happiest with humans close-by and would benefit from being adopted by a family who are able to build up his leaving hours gradually.

Mabel is a five-year-old Akita. The charity describes her as a ‘loveable, laid back girl, who likes to spend her days snoozing after a long sniffy walk’.

The charity suggests she needs to be the only pet in her new home so she can have ‘all the attention’ to herself.

She will need to be groomed regularly by whoever adopts her.