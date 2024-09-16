Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Meet Frenchie & Millie. The aptly named ‘Frenchie’ and her daughter Millie, have an incredibly close bond, and have been joined at the hip since Millie was born nine years ago.

The girls’ owners were no longer able to care for them after a really difficult change in circumstances, and so they have found themselves in the care of Rain Rescue. Sadly, they have needed a little more help than most.

Both girls needed extra veterinary help, and while Millie has some eye and skin issues that need ongoing treatment, it is poor Frenchie who has really been in the wars. She arrived with severe eye problems, causing her significant and constant pain. So much so, her eye was protruding from the socket, swollen and irritated. The only way to relieve this pain was to remove her eye, a surgery that did not come without risks, especially with Frenchie’s age and breed, but she could have no real quality of life without it.

Sadly, vets have also discovered a number of tumours in Frenchie’s mouth, at least one now confirmed to be malignant. The risks of a second complicated surgery at her age are too high.

James Langley, Rain Rescue centre manager said: “We do not know how much time Frenchie has, for now she is comfortable, she is happy and playful and her pain is well managed. We are desperate for her to spend her remaining days in the comfort of a home, with her beloved daughter Millie, and a loving family to call her own.”

Frenchie and Millie are in desperate need of a long term foster home, can you help?

To that end, Rain Rescue has appealed to the local community for a long term foster home for these girls - a home to give them all the love and comforts they need for the remainder of their lives.

All costs for their care will be funded by Rain, the only requirement is that their home is relatively close to the centre, and their carers can transport the girls for treatment to the rescue centre, at their on site veterinary facilities, as and when they need it.

The girls need a quiet home, preferably without other pets due to their eyesight issues. They will happily live with older teenagers, but younger children would be too much for them.

If you could be the perfect long-term foster home for these lovely girls, please apply now Dog Fosterer Application Form - RainRescue.