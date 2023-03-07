Big name radio DJ Arielle Free hits Sheffield today – as her Comic Relief Tour de Dance arrives in the city.

She and a team of volunteers will be taking a giant team bicycle around the city, while Arielle plays the music, with the exact route to be taken by the vehicle yet to be announced.

However Radio One’s presence in the city was clear this morning, with a mobile building emblazened with the station’s logo having been put in place in the Peace Gardens overnight.

A spokesman for the BBC event said: “Radio 1 DJ Arielle is pedalling across the UK to raise money for Red Nose Day. She's on the road for a colossal 50 hours in a gruelling test of stamina, strength and endurance. Day one sees her kickstarting her challenge in York.

“But there's a twist: she will be pedalling on a group cycle bike, while DJing! Radio 1 listeners are joining Arielle to help pedal her to the finish line.”

