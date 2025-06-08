Runners had signed up in advance for the event, which raises money for Cancer Research UK and sees runners take either a 3k, 5k, or 10k run around the park.

All those taking part are sponsored, and today friends, family and well wishers lined the course to cheer the runners on as they made their way around Graves Park in Sheffield.

The Star was there to capture the event in photos and on video. We have put together this gallery of 30 pictures to capture the spirit of the race.

Take a look and see how many people you recognise.

A family finsh the Sheffield Race for Life together at Graves Park.

A runner crossed the line in the Race for Life at Graves Park.

Runners close on in the finishing line.