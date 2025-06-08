Race for Life Sheffield: 30 great pictures capture the spirit of Sheffield Race for Life at Graves Park

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 8th Jun 2025, 16:51 BST

Thousands turned out at Graves Park, Sheffield, today - for its annual Race for Life.

Runners had signed up in advance for the event, which raises money for Cancer Research UK and sees runners take either a 3k, 5k, or 10k run around the park.

All those taking part are sponsored, and today friends, family and well wishers lined the course to cheer the runners on as they made their way around Graves Park in Sheffield.

The Star was there to capture the event in photos and on video. We have put together this gallery of 30 pictures to capture the spirit of the race.

Take a look and see how many people you recognise.

A family finsh the Sheffield Race for Life together at Graves Park. Photo: David Kessen, National World

1. Together

A family finsh the Sheffield Race for Life together at Graves Park. Photo: David Kessen, National World | National World Photo: David Kessen

A runner crossed the line in the Race for Life at Graves Park. Photo: David Kessen, Nationa World

2. Crossing the line

A runner crossed the line in the Race for Life at Graves Park. Photo: David Kessen, Nationa World | National World Photo: David Kessen

Runners close on in the finishing line.Photo: David Kessen, National World

3. Running

Runners close on in the finishing line.Photo: David Kessen, National World | National World Photo: National World

A sprint finish over the line: Photo: David Kessen, National World

4. Sprint finish

A sprint finish over the line: Photo: David Kessen, National World | National World Photo: David Kessen

