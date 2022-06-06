Thousands of residents got into the Jubilee spirit by donning makeshift crowns, baking celebratory cakes, and waving miniature flags at street parties in honour of the historic occasion.

On Winster Road in Hillsborough, the street party was just as festive, with a long dinner table set up and everyone, young and old, dancing to a variety of music.

People also snapped pictures standing next to a cardboard cutout of Queen Elizabeth, who is 96 years old, for a memory they will remember for a long time.

Meanwhile, on Medlock Close in Handsworth, residents gathered and were served cakes and desserts, with some donning cutout masks of Princes Charles, William, and Harry.

Frecheville did not miss out, with people there holding a family fun day at the Frecheville Community Centre to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee on Saturday.

There were plenty of fun activities, with a dog show, a royal photo booth with props, a dance performance, and a display of the cast members from the Frecheville Pantomime entertaining the crowds, to name a few.

They also raised money on the day for the Frecheville Pantomime (F.O.P.S Frecheville Original Production Society) who have been performing at the Frecheville Community Center since 1938/9, back when Queen Elizabeth ll was just a little girl.

On Southbourne Road, Broomhall, residents came together to celebrate the Jubilee on Sunday, despite the cold and rainy weather.

Just outside Sheffield, on Hawthorn Avenue in Rotherham, people also celebrated the Jubilee in style, with the Sheffield Lord Mayor Gail Smith thanking local residents for setting up the street party.

She said: "It was so nice to bring our neighbours all together. After the lockdown it was just nice to have everyone together".

Below are some of the pictures of exciting street parties as the nation celebrated a four-day Jubilee weekend to mark the occasion.

