Queen's Funeral: Sheffield Cathedral opens its doors to welcome mourners on momentous day

The momentous occasion of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral was watched by millions today – including crowds of mourners outside Sheffield Cathedral.

By Alastair Ulke
Monday, 19th September 2022, 4:49 pm

The iconic church in city centre opened its doors and arranged two large screens for today (September 19) to allow the public to watch the ceremony in suitably grand setting.

It comes after hundreds of flowers have been laid outside the cathedral, in tribute to the late monarch, as well as on the Peace Gardens.

Below are some touching photos from across the day outside Sheffield Cathedral.

1. Mourners gather to watch Queen's Funeral at Sheffield Cathedral

Crowds of mourners from Sheffield gathered at the city's Cathedral today to watch the Queen's funeral in a setting with appropriate grandeur.

Photo: Alastair Ulke

2. Flowers outside Sheffield Cathedral

One flower tribute outside Sheffield Cathedral reads: "In loving memory of our great Queen Elizabeth II - with our grateful thanks for all you have done over your lifetime. Always in our hearts."

Photo: Alastair Ulke

3. Mourners outside Sheffield Cathedral

The Queen's funeral at Westminster Abbey was broadcast outside of Sheffield Cathedral to bring mourners together.

Photo: Alastair Ulke

4. Live from outside Sheffield Cathedral

Mourners gathered to watch the procession outside Sheffield Cathedral, like so many crowds across the world.

Photo: Alastair Ulke

