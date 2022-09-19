Queen's Funeral: Sheffield Cathedral opens its doors to welcome mourners on momentous day
The momentous occasion of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral was watched by millions today – including crowds of mourners outside Sheffield Cathedral.
The iconic church in city centre opened its doors and arranged two large screens for today (September 19) to allow the public to watch the ceremony in suitably grand setting.
It comes after hundreds of flowers have been laid outside the cathedral, in tribute to the late monarch, as well as on the Peace Gardens.
Below are some touching photos from across the day outside Sheffield Cathedral.
