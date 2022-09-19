Queen's funeral: 13 pictures from inspiring ceremony for Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey
It was a day to remember at Westminster Abbey today for Queen Elizabeth II’s journey to her final resting place.
Crowds of mourners lined the streets of London for the poignant ceremony seen around the world by millions.
These touching photos capture the unparalleled grandeur displayed in the capital today (September 19) that saw royalty, ex-prime ministers and world leaders gather to see the modern world’s longest reigning monarch laid to rest.
Her coffin will now be taken to Windsor Castle to be reunited with her beloved husband.
