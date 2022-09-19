News you can trust since 1887
Queen's funeral: 13 pictures from inspiring ceremony for Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey

It was a day to remember at Westminster Abbey today for Queen Elizabeth II’s journey to her final resting place.

By Alastair Ulke
Monday, 19th September 2022, 3:22 pm

Crowds of mourners lined the streets of London for the poignant ceremony seen around the world by millions.

These touching photos capture the unparalleled grandeur displayed in the capital today (September 19) that saw royalty, ex-prime ministers and world leaders gather to see the modern world’s longest reigning monarch laid to rest.

Her coffin will now be taken to Windsor Castle to be reunited with her beloved husband.

1. Her last journey

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II with the Imperial State Crown resting on top is carried by the Bearer Party as it departs Westminster Abbey. Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images

Photo: Joe Maher

2. A grieving family

King Charles III, Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Peter Phillips take part in the state funeral. Photo by Sarah Meyssonnier- WPA Pool/Getty Images.

Photo: WPA Pool

3. A grand procession

Member of the Armed Forces march along The Mall. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Photo: Dan Kitwood

4. Departure

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II with the Imperial State Crown resting on top of it departs Westminster Abbey. Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Photo: Gareth Cattermole

