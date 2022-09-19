Crowds of mourners lined the streets of London for the poignant ceremony seen around the world by millions.

These touching photos capture the unparalleled grandeur displayed in the capital today (September 19) that saw royalty, ex-prime ministers and world leaders gather to see the modern world’s longest reigning monarch laid to rest.

Her coffin will now be taken to Windsor Castle to be reunited with her beloved husband.

1. Her last journey The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II with the Imperial State Crown resting on top is carried by the Bearer Party as it departs Westminster Abbey. Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images

2. A grieving family King Charles III, Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Peter Phillips take part in the state funeral. Photo by Sarah Meyssonnier- WPA Pool/Getty Images.

3. A grand procession Member of the Armed Forces march along The Mall. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

4. Departure The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II with the Imperial State Crown resting on top of it departs Westminster Abbey. Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images