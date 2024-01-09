Queen hits will rock audiences as Easy Street stages international hit

A collection of some of the greatest pop songs ever written, presented by some of South Yorkshire’s most talented young singers and actors …no wonder Easy Street Theatre Company are promising We Will Rock You!

Easy Street Theatre Company - voted best Youth Theatre in the North East 2020 and 2021 - offers Sheffield's young creative talent the finest professional-grade theatrical training.

And the company’s first show of 2024 will be a new production of Ben Elton’s smash hit Queen musical We Will Rock You (Young @ Part), which runs at the Merlin Theatre in Nether Edge on January 20 and 21.

The ultimate jukebox musical, We Will Rock You recently celebrated its 21st anniversary and in that time has been seen by 20 million people across 28 countries.

Easy Street's talented young cast are bringing Queen's hits to the Merlin Theatre this month

It features 24 of Queen’s best-loved hits, including We Are The Champions, Bohemian Rhapsody, Radio Ga Ga, Don’t Stop Me Now and the title song, all wrapped up in a story about a group of rock rebels, the Bohemians, who fight against a world of the future where there are no musical instruments.

The Easy Street production is directed by Sallianne Foster-Major, with musical direction by Gareth Lloyd and choreography by Amanda Tyas - the same team that brought last year’s hugely acclaimed production of Andrew Lloyd-Webber classic Phantom of the Opera to Sheffield Cathedral.

Previous productions have included Cats, Jesus Christ Superstar, Footloose, West Side Story Sister Act, Chicago, Grease Back to the 80s - winner of the 2021 NODA Best Youth Theatre award - and Disney’s Frozen.