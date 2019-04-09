Put your child in the paper if they deserve some ‘time to shine’

Does your little person deserve a moment to shine? Would you like to give them their moment in the spotlight?

If the young person – or people – in your life has done something amazing, I’d love to hear from you – whether the achievement is big or small.

Perhaps they’ve been named ‘Star of the Week’ at school, or won an award for their reading or writing. Maybe they're showing off their charitable side by taking part in a sponsored walk, or baking cookies for a school bake sale. Have they hit a milestone in one of their hobbies – like my four-year-old, Imogen (pictured) who recently got her 5m swimming badge?

If you want to give your child a well-deserved pat on the back, send their name, age, details of what they’ve done (including their school, if relevant) and a photo to nik.farah@jpimedia.co.uk and we’ll give them a great big shout-out on our Family spread – in paper each Tuesday – and on our social media.