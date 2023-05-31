It’s almost time to say aloha to Hawaiian shirts and sunglasses as Sheffielders and their perfect pooches get set for a day of Instagrammable beach-themed fun.

An event for dachshunds, doodles, pugs and frenchies and their fellow humans is heading to Sheffield in less than two weeks. On Sunday, July 11, Revolucion de Cuba on Mappin Street will be transformed into a beach paradise with surfboards, flower walls and plenty of drinks to keep cool.

Just picture your pup playing in the ball pit with their new four-legged friends before indulging in a few too many at the puppuccino bar. Over 200 dogs have already claimed their tickets to the one-off event.

Tickets are on sale for £15.50 per person, or £10.50 if you bring your dog to the party. Each pooch will receive a floral bow on entry and enjoy an abundance of Hawaiian-themed photo opportunities with summer props. Each session lasts 90 minutes, bringing together up to 50 dachshunds, ‘doodle’ breeds, and pugs and frenchies, and allowing their owners to make new friends too.

Pup Up Cafe's event at Revolucion de Cuba will bring together dozens of dogs with a one-off Hawaiian-themed day event.

Pup Up Cafe's director and organiser Marcus Ackford said there are only a limited number of tickets left. He said: “We're so excited to be back in Sheffield with the Pup Up Cafe. We've been coming along for five years now and have seen over 1000 of Sheffield's doggos in that time, plus we find the dog people of Sheffield are always so friendly.”

To find out more about the events, and to purchase a ticket, visit: https://www.pupup.cafe/sheffield/. Children aged under eight years old go free.