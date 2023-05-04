Dozens of adorable dogs of many shapes and sizes are invited to a pop-up dog event in the Sheffield city centre this summer – with puppuccinos, photo fun and a ball pit.

The ‘Pup Up Cafe’ is coming to Sheffield as part of its Summer Tour 2023, which will be just one of many events that have taken place over the past five years in cities across the UK. On Sunday, June 11, Revolucion de Cuba, on Mappin Street, off West Street, will be taken over by a mob of loving dogs for a day of dress-up between 10am and 5.30pm. Tickets are on sale for £15.50, or £10.50 if you bring your own four-legged friend to the party.

Each session will last 90 minutes, connecting up to 50 dachshunds, ‘doodle’ breeds, and pugs and frenchies, and allowing their humans to connect with each other at the bar while the dogs enjoy some ‘off lead time’ in a secure and staffed area. Every pooch will get a floral bow on entry and plenty of Hawaiian-themed photo opportunities with a professional photographer with summer props such as surfboards and flower walls.

There will be competitions for dogs to win great prizes, as well as a puppuccino bar, lots of treats, and a ball pit and tunnels to make it a day to remember for all dogs in attendance. Local dog businesses will also be offering lots of breed-related goods to browse.

Get adorable professional photos taken with your four-legged friend at Pup Up Cafe's event in Sheffield this summer.

Pup Up Café's director and organiser, Marcus Ackford, said: “The Pup Up Cafe has been coming to Sheffield for five years now. We've seen over 1,000 dachshunds plus hundreds of pugs, frenchies and doodles for our super fun events. If you have a dachshund, doodle, pug, frenchie, or a cross of any of these breeds – or simply love them – our events are for you.

"This summer we'll be hosting our first ever 'Summer Tour' with a Hawaiian theme. We're expecting a full house and we can't wait to see all of our familiar dog and human faces plus lots of Pup Up Cafe newbies over the summer.”

To find out more about the events, and to purchase a ticket, please visit: https://www.pupup.cafe/tickets/. Children aged under eight years old go free.

There will be plenty of summer-themed props so you can get the sweetest photos of your dogs.

