The 21-year-old said she was lost for words when Pulp’s Jarvis Cocker pulled out a poster she had made ahead of the show.

Growing up in Hillsborough, Rosie Wilson, age 21, has been a life-long Pulp fan. With her mum from Handsworth, the same area where Pulp recorded their four-song demo tape, she grew listening to Jarvis Cocker.

As a self-employed illustrator, Rosie decided she would set herself a project to create a poster to share with the city ahead of Pulp's two homecoming gigs last week. She sketched out a portrait of Cocker and combined lettering from their previous logos to create the image, and then printed out five copies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One copy went to a family friend, and as Rosie and her boyfriend of three years, Ben Matthews, were placing the third poster near to the Showroom Cinema, they were approached by a man.

Rosie Wilson, 21, and boyfriend Ben Matthews, with her Pulp poster.

Rosie, who also works in marketing, said: “I was thinking ‘oh God he’s going to come and tell us off for sticking it up on the wall’. He was actually really, really lovely.”

The man turned out to be on tour with Pulp as the band’s guitar tech, and after he asked if he could take a photo of the poster, the pair gave him the final copy they had printed.

“It really was just a right place, right time moment,” Rosie said.

Rosie's Pulp poster up close.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thinking nothing more of it, the pair went to Pulp’s gig on Saturday, July 15 at Utilita Arena Sheffield. Then during the show, Cocker, holding what looked like folded papers, announced he had some presents to show the audience, and out he pulled Rosie’s poster.

Rosie said: “As soon as it happened, it was like I completely mentally blacked out. I was so shocked, I couldn't believe it happened. I just started crying, which sounds so lame, but I just really wasn't expecting it to happen. I was over the moon, and it was just such an honour.”

The Pulp fan later Tweeted about the moment, which then saw others reply to her Tweet with pictures of Cocker holding the poster.

In response to demand, Rosie has now set up pre-orders for the poster, which she will be selling at A3 size for £15.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad