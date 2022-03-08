The Prince of Wales, in Norton Lees, threw a packed day of fundraising activities on February 26 in aid of the Weston Park Cancer Centre and Research Hospital.

That included daring customers and staff to go bald and have their heads, beards and even eyebrows shaved off.

Prince of Wales pub manager Adam Crookes braves the shave and shears off his hair and beard in support of Weston Park Cancer Centre.

One of the brave contenders who faced the clippers was pub manager Adam Crookes. He said: “I am very proud that I was one of the people who shaved their head and beard for this cause. I also had my eyebrows waxed by guests to raise more money for the charity.

"I am humbled by what we managed to do as a community for Weston Park Cancer Centre. In times like this, we have shown once more how important a local community is and how if we work together, we can do anything.”

Adam continued: “This is a cause so very close to our hearts and I want to do everything in my power to support the incredible work of the Weston Park Cancer Centre.”

The charity drive was also in support of a friend of the pub, Maddy Pare, who is undergoing treatment at the hospital.

The pub's patrons and staff raised over £1,000 across a challenge filled fun day on February 26.

Other challenges thrown down for customers at the fun day included a ‘pull your own pint’ session and a raffle with top prizes given away by local businesses.

Staff and patrons have so far raised over £1,094 with donations still rolling in.